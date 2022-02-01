MADISON, Wis. — A Hartland woman who tangled with police in Cambridge before investigators found a body inside her car was charged Tuesday in Dane County with hiding a corpse. Angelina Ruesch is facing five other charges for the Jan. 17 incident that led authorities to find the body of 34-year-old Adam McCormick, of Kaukauna. The 28-year-old Ruesch was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement. Police said McCormick had been shot to death in a Milwaukee home early that morning. Ruesch is also charged in Milwaukee County with hiding a corpse and with aiding a felon for her alleged role in McCormick’s death. Mack Chambliss, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Two other woman face charges of aiding a felon.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.