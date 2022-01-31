By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (23-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its five-game slide with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 20-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the league shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Lindell Wigginton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Wizards are 16-16 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is at the bottom of the league scoring 8.6 fast break points per game.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Wizards defeated the Bucks 101-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 7. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Wizards: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.