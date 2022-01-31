MILWAUKEE — A young boy has died from complications of burn injuries suffered in a Milwaukee house fire, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner’s report says 3-year-old Gideon Simos suffered burns of varying degrees over 90% of his body in Wednesday’s fire and died Sunday at Children’s Wisconsin hospital. State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez says Gideon was her nephew. Ortiz-Velez says his parents were able to get three of their four children out of the burning home, but initially weren’t able to reach Gideon in a first-floor bedroom. Then his mother broke windows with her arms and was able to find her son. She suffered serious burns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

