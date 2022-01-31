MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal authorities say a Milwaukee pharmacy has agreed to pay more than $2 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for prescription drugs. Hyatt Pharmacy operates 23 centers in the greater Milwaukee area. Prosecutors say the company switched Medicare and Medicaid patients to lower-cost medications on two drugs without medical need or without valid prescriptions. In addition to the financial settlement, Hayat Pharmacy agreed to conduct annual training concerning waste, fraud and abuse, and compliance with rules concerning medication switches. The government’s investigation resulted from a whistleblower complaint filed under certain provisions of the False Claims Act. The whistleblower will receive a share of the settlement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.