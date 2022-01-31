GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have promoted Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator as they fill the vacancy created when Nathaniel Hackett left to become Denver Broncos head coach. Stenavich has coached the Packers’ offensive line in each of Matt LaFleur’s three seasons as head coach and helped that unit withstand numerous injuries. Hackett had been Green Bay’s offensive coordinator the last three seasons before the Broncos hired him. The Packers also have lost quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy. The Chicago Bears hired Getsy as their offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.