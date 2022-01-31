The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 43, Cameron 40

Athens 43, Stanley-Boyd 36

Auburndale 49, Pittsville 32

Black Hawk 48, Belmont 38

Blair-Taylor 91, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53

Bonduel 61, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59

Boscobel 67, Seneca 30

Brookfield Academy 68, Messmer 31

Cadott 60, Whitehall 44

Cambria-Friesland 64, Parkview 38

Cambridge 60, Whitewater 26

Colfax 62, Prairie Farm 54

Cornell 44, New Auburn 41

Cuba City 68, Iowa-Grant 23

Cumberland 46, Barron 40

Dodgeland 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 46

Edgewood 51, Middleton 42

Eleva-Strum 73, Arcadia 48

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53, Tomah 37

Gresham Community 68, Marion 13

Hayward 60, Spooner 17

Hurley 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 32

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Rosholt 34

Janesville Craig 60, Madison West 25

Johnson Creek 59, Horicon 44

Kickapoo 64, Weston 13

Ladysmith 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 22

Lena 43, Gillett 41

Lincoln 45, Black River Falls 38

Loyal 62, Granton 15

Madison La Follette 67, Madison East 55

Markesan 43, Berlin 38

Marshall 70, Hustisford 26

Menasha 61, Shawano 25

Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 23

Mishicot 47, Brillion 38

Mosinee 66, Tomahawk 19

Mount Horeb 55, Baraboo 48

Neenah 64, Oshkosh West 41

Newman Catholic 61, Tigerton 19

Nicolet 43, East Troy 28

Northland Pines 41, Antigo 36

Northwood 59, Shell Lake 19

Notre Dame 62, Waupun 57, OT

Oakfield 65, Horicon 20

Oakfield 78, Wayland Academy 28

Pecatonica 52, Madison Country Day 22

Prairie du Chien 61, Dodgeville 30

Rib Lake 61, Owen-Withee 46

River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Shullsburg 44

River Valley 43, Viroqua 40

Riverdale 55, River Ridge 54

Sevastopol 60, Gibraltar 35

Sheboygan Falls 65, Southern Door 32

Siren 60, Unity 32

South Milwaukee 63, Brown Deer 41

Sparta 77, Black River Falls 38

Sparta 81, Melrose-Mindoro 56

Stevens Point 65, Wausau East 44

Superior 43, Duluth East, Minn. 41

Turtle Lake 53, Grantsburg 46

Verona Area 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

Wausau West 75, Lakeland 62

Wautoma 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 41

West Salem 55, Durand 45

Wild Rose 59, Port Edwards 17

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Oakfield 51

Wisconsin Dells 57, Portage 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Destiny vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.

Florence vs. Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich., ppd.

Menominee Indian vs. Elcho, ccd.

Stratford vs. Crandon, ppd.

___

