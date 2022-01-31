The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 43, Cameron 40
Auburndale 49, Pittsville 32
Black Hawk 48, Belmont 38
Blair-Taylor 91, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53
Bonduel 61, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59
Boscobel 67, Seneca 30
Brookfield Academy 68, Messmer 31
Cadott 60, Whitehall 44
Cambria-Friesland 64, Parkview 38
Cambridge 60, Whitewater 26
Colfax 62, Prairie Farm 54
Cornell 44, New Auburn 41
Cuba City 68, Iowa-Grant 23
Cumberland 46, Barron 40
Dodgeland 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 46
Edgewood 51, Middleton 42
Eleva-Strum 73, Arcadia 48
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53, Tomah 37
Gresham Community 68, Marion 13
Hayward 60, Spooner 17
Hurley 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 32
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Rosholt 34
Janesville Craig 60, Madison West 25
Johnson Creek 59, Horicon 44
Kickapoo 64, Weston 13
Ladysmith 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 22
Lena 43, Gillett 41
Lincoln 45, Black River Falls 38
Loyal 62, Granton 15
Markesan 43, Berlin 38
Marshall 70, Hustisford 26
Menasha 61, Shawano 25
Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 23
Mishicot 47, Brillion 38
Mosinee 66, Tomahawk 19
Mount Horeb 55, Baraboo 48
Neenah 64, Oshkosh West 41
Newman Catholic 61, Tigerton 19
Nicolet 43, East Troy 28
Northland Pines 41, Antigo 36
Northwood 59, Shell Lake 19
Notre Dame 62, Waupun 57, OT
Oakfield 65, Horicon 20
Oakfield 78, Wayland Academy 28
Pecatonica 52, Madison Country Day 22
Prairie du Chien 61, Dodgeville 30
Rib Lake 61, Owen-Withee 46
River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Shullsburg 44
Riverdale 55, River Ridge 54
Sevastopol 60, Gibraltar 35
Siren 60, Unity 32
South Milwaukee 63, Brown Deer 41
Sparta 77, Black River Falls 38
Sparta 81, Melrose-Mindoro 56
Stevens Point 65, Wausau East 44
Superior 43, Duluth East, Minn. 41
Turtle Lake 53, Grantsburg 46
Verona Area 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
Wausau West 75, Lakeland 62
Wautoma 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 41
West Salem 55, Durand 45
Wild Rose 59, Port Edwards 17
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Oakfield 51
Wisconsin Dells 57, Portage 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Destiny vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.
Florence vs. Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich., ppd.
Menominee Indian vs. Elcho, ccd.
Stratford vs. Crandon, ppd.
