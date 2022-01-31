The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 44, Port Edwards 38

Augustine Prep 76, Tenor/Veritas 64

Blair-Taylor 76, Independence 61

Bloomer 56, Spooner 41

Brookwood 55, Wonewoc-Center 41

Cashton 74, Viroqua 43

Chequamegon 75, Bayfield 49

Chilton 68, Oconto 58

Chippewa Falls 67, Rice Lake 66

Colfax 68, Prairie Farm 62

Denmark 77, Waupaca 69

Dodgeville 83, Belleville 70

Durand 54, Glenwood City 37

Fall Creek 61, Mondovi 50

Germantown 66, Wauwatosa West 58

Goodman 82, Stockbridge 53

Hillsboro 77, Ithaca 59

Howards Grove 86, Oostburg 74

Hurley 85, Ewen-Trout Creek, Mich. 40

Kickapoo 61, Weston 53

Kimberly 80, Oshkosh North 73

Luxemburg-Casco 60, Southern Door 55

Marion 51, NE Wis. Christian Home School 45

Marshall 77, Hustisford 43

Neenah 73, Oshkosh West 42

New Auburn 57, Cornell 50

Pardeeville 52, Cambria-Friesland 46

Plum City 56, Elk Mound 55

Port Edwards 51, Wild Rose 43

Regis 59, Thorp 45

Ripon 60, Laconia 58

Shiocton 79, Crivitz 71

Stevens Point 79, Merrill 39

Stockbridge 60, Tri-County 41

Superior 79, Duluth East, Minn. 75

Trinity Academy 49, Milwaukee South 44

Turner 70, Badger 65

___

