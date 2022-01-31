The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 43, Cameron 40
Black Hawk 48, Belmont 38
Blair-Taylor 91, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53
Brookfield Academy 68, Messmer 31
Cambria-Friesland 64, Parkview 38
Cambridge 60, Whitewater 26
Cornell 44, New Auburn 41
Cuba City 68, Iowa-Grant 23
Dodgeland 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 46
Edgewood 51, Middleton 42
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53, Tomah 37
Gresham Community 68, Marion 13
Hayward 60, Spooner 17
Hurley 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 32
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Rosholt 34
Janesville Craig 60, Madison West 25
Kickapoo 64, Weston 13
Ladysmith 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 22
Lena 43, Gillett 41
Lincoln 45, Black River Falls 38
Loyal 62, Granton 15
Marshall 70, Hustisford 26
Menasha 61, Shawano 25
Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 23
Mishicot 47, Brillion 38
Mosinee 66, Tomahawk 19
Mount Horeb 55, Baraboo 48
Neenah 64, Oshkosh West 41
Newman Catholic 61, Tigerton 19
Northland Pines 41, Antigo 36
Northwood 59, Shell Lake 19
Notre Dame 62, Waupun 57, OT
Oakfield 65, Horicon 20
Oakfield 78, Wayland Academy 28
Pecatonica 52, Madison Country Day 22
Prairie du Chien 61, Dodgeville 30
Rib Lake 61, Owen-Withee 46
Riverdale 55, River Ridge 54
Sevastopol 60, Gibraltar 35
Siren 60, Unity 32
South Milwaukee 63, Brown Deer 41
Sparta 77, Black River Falls 38
Stevens Point 65, Wausau East 44
Superior 43, Duluth East, Minn. 41
Turtle Lake 53, Grantsburg 46
Verona Area 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
Wausau West 75, Lakeland 62
Wautoma 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 41
West Salem 55, Durand 45
Wild Rose 59, Port Edwards 17
Wisconsin Dells 57, Portage 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Florence vs. Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich., ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..