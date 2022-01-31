CHICAGO (AP) — Online gaming company FanDuel Group and the United Center have announced plans to open a FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the arena. The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. It would bring sports wagering inside the home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. The announcement Monday said plans for the FanDuel Sportsbook at the United Center include a two-story venue adjacent to the arena’s atrium. It would be equipped with state-of-the-art viewing and sports wagering technology.

