By JACK HAND

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Green Bay’s proven old pros carried the National Football League to a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs of the American League on Sunday in the first Super Bowl under the brilliant direction of Bart Starr. Starr connected with 34-year-old Max McGee for two touchdown passes and sent Elijah Pitts and Jim Taylor hurtling into the line for three more. Vince Lombardi’s NFL champs, held to a 14-10 edge in the first half, put a tremendous rush on Len Dawson, the Chiefs’ passer, in the second half and pulled away steadily. The Packers were two-touchdown favorites going into this first meeting of NFL and AFL champions after the merger of June 1966. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of that game.

