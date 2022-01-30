BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Up to 40 people witnessed a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game yet investigators are frustrated by the lack of cooperation. Eyewitnesses are refusing to talk with police in the Saturday night killing of a 19-year-old man in the school’s front parking lot. Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says his officers “have grown tired” of the people who are refusing to speak. No suspects have been taken into custody. The shooting took placed shortly before 9 p.m., though the man had been taken to a local hospital by the time officers arrived at the scene. The victim, a former Beloit student, died at the hospital. No current students were involved.

