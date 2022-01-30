ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon has unveiled an exhibit featuring memorabilia from a freight train service that delivered beer supplies. The Milwaukee Beer Line ran north of Milwaukee’s downtown area in 1952. Its three main distributors were Pabst, Blatz and Schlitz. The exhibit is called “The Milwaukee Beer Line: From Grain to Glass.” It features photos of the line taken by Wallace W. Abbey. Visitors can also view beer memorabilia from the 1950s through 1970s, such as vintage beer cans and other collectibles. The exhibit will run through the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.