MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer is facing eight felony charges. A criminal complaint released Sunday charges 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong with attempted first degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in Thursday’s shooting. The officer, 26-year-old Herbert Davis III, was released from a local hospital Friday. It was the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in Milwaukee and the third in two weeks. Rodthong is also charged with armed carjacking, three counts of bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run, and possession of methamphetamine. A court commissioner on Sunday said Rodthong would be released to electronic home monitoring with other conditions. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 9.

