By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

A new study shows the ways members of Generation X and millennials differ in how they spent their time on an average day as young adults. The report released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that many of the differences are due to changes in technology and patterns in forming families over the last two decades. Millennials were more likely to have advanced degrees and were less likely to be married or have children than Gen Xers. Millennials also had technologies like smart phones and online shopping which were in their infancy when Gen Xers were their ages two decades ago.

