By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and took over the game in the final minutes as No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 66-60 on Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) earned its ninth win in its last 10 games to tie Illinois (15-5, 8-2) for the Big Ten lead, with No. 10 Michigan State (16-4, 7-2) just a half-game behind. Wisconsin visits Illinois on Wednesday. The Badgers improved to 10-1 in games decided by six points or fewer. Davis scored the game’s final six points.

