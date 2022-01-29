The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 57, Pacelli 31

Bay Port 44, Milwaukee DSHA 33

Beaver Dam 70, Milton 45

Belmont 69, Johnson Creek 41

Brookfield Academy 70, Kenosha Christian Life 24

Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Wayland Academy 37

DeForest 60, Fort Atkinson 46

Greenfield 55, Elkhorn Area 48

La Crosse Central 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24

Laconia 59, Omro 42

Lakeside Lutheran 48, Lake Country Lutheran 45

Laona-Wabeno 54, Hurley 45

McFarland 63, Oregon 59

Monroe 50, Portage 44

Randolph 66, New Berlin West 49

Reedsburg Area 66, Edgewood 51

Ripon 72, Mayville 43

Sheboygan North 77, Sheboygan South 42

Superior 65, Eau Claire North 56

Waunakee 56, New Trier, Ill. 49

West Salem 57, Bangor 48

Wilmot Union 68, Johnsburg, Ill. 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..