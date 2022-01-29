The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 57, Pacelli 31
Bay Port 44, Milwaukee DSHA 33
Beaver Dam 70, Milton 45
Belmont 69, Johnson Creek 41
Brookfield Academy 70, Kenosha Christian Life 24
Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Wayland Academy 37
DeForest 60, Fort Atkinson 46
Greenfield 55, Elkhorn Area 48
La Crosse Central 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24
Laconia 59, Omro 42
Lakeside Lutheran 48, Lake Country Lutheran 45
Laona-Wabeno 54, Hurley 45
McFarland 63, Oregon 59
Monroe 50, Portage 44
Randolph 66, New Berlin West 49
Reedsburg Area 66, Edgewood 51
Sheboygan North 77, Sheboygan South 42
Superior 65, Eau Claire North 56
Waunakee 56, New Trier, Ill. 49
Wilmot Union 68, Johnsburg, Ill. 64
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..