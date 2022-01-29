The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 60, Pacelli 58
Big Foot 60, Williams Bay 41
Cassville 79, Juda 51
Central Wisconsin Christian 74, Wayland Academy 55
Columbus 56, Platteville 46
Cuba City 91, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 69
Durand 71, Eleva-Strum 44
Eau Claire North 60, Menomonie 46
Florence 85, Sevastopol 48
Fort Atkinson 50, Hortonville 45
Green Bay East 69, Green Bay West 38
Kenosha Christian Life 68, Messmer 54
Kewaskum 52, Slinger 37
Kewaunee 62, Gibraltar 41
Lake Country Lutheran 71, Hope Christian 49
Lake Mills 67, Poynette 50
Luther 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43
Madison La Follette 71, Beloit Memorial 55
Madison Memorial 59, Middleton 57
Marquette University 68, Oshkosh West 41
McDonell Central 59, Columbus Catholic 49
Menomonee Falls 103, Kimberly 68
Milw. Bay View 64, Milwaukee Vincent 55
Milwaukee Academy of Science 85, St. Mary Catholic 69
Mineral Point 82, Potosi 55
Neenah 63, Brookfield Central 57
Oakfield 53, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Racine Lutheran 58, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 46
Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Martin Luther 59
Rice Lake 67, Chippewa Falls 66
Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42
Shiocton 79, Crivitz 71
Spring Valley 76, Cumberland 64
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 57
Verona Area 80, Janesville Craig 76
West Salem 57, Bangor 48
Westosha Central 86, Kenosha Tremper 44
Whitewater 49, Delavan-Darien 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland vs. Three Lakes, ccd.
