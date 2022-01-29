The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 57, Pacelli 31
Bay Port 44, Milwaukee DSHA 33
Beaver Dam 70, Milton 45
Belmont 69, Johnson Creek 41
Brookfield Academy 70, Kenosha Christian Life 24
Greenfield 55, Elkhorn Area 48
Laconia 59, Omro 42
Laona-Wabeno 54, Hurley 45
Monroe 50, Portage 44
Reedsburg Area 66, Edgewood 51
Wilmot Union 68, Johnsburg, Ill. 64
___
