The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 57, Pacelli 31

Bay Port 44, Milwaukee DSHA 33

Belmont 69, Johnson Creek 41

Brookfield Academy 70, Kenosha Christian Life 24

Greenfield 55, Elkhorn Area 48

Laconia 59, Omro 42

Laona-Wabeno 54, Hurley 45

Monroe 50, Portage 44

Reedsburg Area 66, Edgewood 51

Wilmot Union 68, Johnsburg, Ill. 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..