The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 60, Pacelli 58
Big Foot 60, Williams Bay 41
Cassville 79, Juda 51
Central Wisconsin Christian 74, Wayland Academy 55
Columbus 56, Platteville 46
Cuba City 91, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 69
Durand 71, Eleva-Strum 44
Eau Claire North 60, Menomonie 46
Florence 85, Sevastopol 48
Fort Atkinson 50, Hortonville 45
Kenosha Christian Life 68, Messmer 54
Kewaunee 62, Gibraltar 41
Lake Country Lutheran 71, Hope Christian 49
Lake Mills 67, Poynette 50
Luther 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43
Marquette University 68, Oshkosh West 41
Mineral Point 82, Potosi 55
Neenah 63, Brookfield Central 57
Oakfield 53, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42
West Salem 57, Bangor 48
Westosha Central 86, Kenosha Tremper 44
Whitewater 49, Delavan-Darien 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland vs. Three Lakes, ccd.
