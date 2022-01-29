The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 60, Pacelli 58

Big Foot 60, Williams Bay 41

Cassville 79, Juda 51

Central Wisconsin Christian 74, Wayland Academy 55

Columbus 56, Platteville 46

Cuba City 91, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 69

Durand 71, Eleva-Strum 44

Eau Claire North 60, Menomonie 46

Florence 85, Sevastopol 48

Fort Atkinson 50, Hortonville 45

Kenosha Christian Life 68, Messmer 54

Kewaunee 62, Gibraltar 41

Lake Country Lutheran 71, Hope Christian 49

Lake Mills 67, Poynette 50

Luther 75, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43

Marquette University 68, Oshkosh West 41

Mineral Point 82, Potosi 55

Neenah 63, Brookfield Central 57

Oakfield 53, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42

West Salem 57, Bangor 48

Westosha Central 86, Kenosha Tremper 44

Whitewater 49, Delavan-Darien 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland vs. Three Lakes, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..