The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 59, Bonduel 57

Appleton North 81, Appleton West 42

Arrowhead 57, Waukesha West 50

Ashwaubenon 62, Bay Port 60

Auburndale 64, Pittsville 39

Badger 63, Delavan-Darien 60

Bangor 86, Brookwood 51

Beaver Dam 51, Stoughton 49

Berlin 59, Winneconne 56

Cameron 75, Bruce 61

Cashton 55, Necedah 36

Catholic Memorial 69, Waukesha North 58

Clear Lake 59, Northwood 48

Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 29

De Soto 63, Weston 39

DeForest 68, Monroe 66

Dominican 74, The Prairie School 65

Edgar 64, Athens 60, OT

Edgewood 43, Sauk Prairie 28

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 51

Franklin 66, Racine Park 51

Germantown 66, Wauwatosa West 58

Grafton 63, Cedarburg 53

Grantsburg 68, Turtle Lake 56

Hamilton 81, Brookfield East 61

Hudson 75, Eau Claire Memorial 64

Kaukauna 76, Hortonville 67

Kimberly 80, Oshkosh North 73

La Crosse Central 67, Tomah 55

Lake Holcombe 74, Winter 67

Laona-Wabeno 70, Florence 59

Lena 47, Suring 34

Little Chute 70, Oconto Falls 50

Luxemburg-Casco 48, Clintonville 41

Marathon 75, Colby 48

Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 46

Medford Area 91, Antigo 41

Menasha 75, New London 46

Menomonee Falls 83, Brookfield Central 70

Milton 73, DeForest 56

Milwaukee Lutheran 73, Cudahy 66

Monroe 78, Baraboo 36

Mosinee 97, Tomahawk 30

Mount Horeb 53, Portage 46

Mukwonago 59, Oconomowoc 56

Neenah 73, Oshkosh West 42

New Auburn 70, Winter 37

Niagara 62, Wausaukee 39

Northland Pines 70, Rhinelander 50

Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Preble 52

Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Bradford 50

Pewaukee 74, West Allis Central 53

Pius XI Catholic 81, Greendale 57

Plymouth 82, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 72

Prairie Farm 39, Clayton 26

Prescott 77, Mondovi 49

Racine Case 75, Kenosha Indian Trail 53

Racine Horlick 76, Kenosha Tremper 65

Royall 54, New Lisbon 39

Seneca 59, Kickapoo 19

Shoreland Lutheran 49, Racine Lutheran 48

Siren 59, Luck 40

Somerset 61, Amery 48

South Milwaukee 71, Brown Deer 63

Sparta 63, Arcadia 59

Stevens Point 79, Merrill 39

Superior 100, Cloquet, Minn. 47

Waterford 49, Union Grove 44

Waukesha South 76, Muskego 60

Waupun 78, Ripon 68

Wausau West 65, Wausau East 61

Wauwatosa East 72, Marquette University 58

Wauzeka-Steuben 86, Ithaca 55

Webster 62, Frederic 50

Westosha Central 83, Elkhorn Area 51

Whitnall 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 40

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Laconia 65

Wisconsin Lutheran 72, New Berlin West 63

Wrightstown 53, Marinette 38

