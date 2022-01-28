MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a man who was initially found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle, the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in the city in two weeks. Police say the officer arrived for a call to check on a sick or disabled person just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and the man in the vehicle brandished a gun. Police say the officer and the 22-year-old man exchanged gunfire and both were struck. The officer was hospitalized with wounds that were described as nonfatal. The man later took the officer’s squad car and was captured by police. He was taken to a hospital with nonfatal injuries.

