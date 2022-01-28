MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a man who was initially found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle, the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in the city in two weeks. Police say the officer arrived for a call to check on a sick or injured person about 6:30 p.m. Thursday and the man in the vehicle attempted to flee and produced a gun. Police say the officer and the 22-year-old man exchanged gunfire and both were struck. The officer was hospitalized with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening. The man later took the officer’s squad car, crashed and was captured by police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

