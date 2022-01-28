MILWAUKEE (AP) — The shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Thursday evening was the second of a law enforcement officer in two days in the city. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the officer went to check for a sick or disabled person Thursday and found a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. The chief says the male suspect appeared to brandish a gun. The officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire and both were struck. The suspect then took off in the officer’s patrol vehicle. Police say he crashed it and ran off. Authorities later took the suspect into custody. Both he and the officer had nonfatal injuries. A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday, and released from a hospital Thursday.

