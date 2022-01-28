The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 42, Wautoma 36
Albany 70, Pecatonica 37
Almond-Bancroft 38, Rosholt 22
Appleton East 84, Fond du Lac 38
Appleton North 71, Appleton West 58
Argyle 51, Barneveld 44
Argyle 53, Shullsburg 46
Barron 56, St. Croix Falls 55
Bay Port 38, Ashwaubenon 33
Beaver Dam 52, Fort Atkinson 32
Belleville 64, New Glarus 61
Black Hawk 48, Monticello 28
Blair-Taylor 92, Eleva-Strum 57
Brillion 47, Sheboygan Falls 35
Brookfield Academy 57, Living Word Lutheran 29
Brookfield Central 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 29
Burlington 50, Badger 48
Cadott 59, Thorp 35
Cambria-Friesland 57, Montello 55
Cambridge 50, Marshall 43
Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha North 28
Chilton 71, Sturgeon Bay 43
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Augusta 21
Columbus 77, Lodi 42
Cornell 44, New Auburn 41
Cuba City 71, Boscobel 61
De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 24
De Soto 48, Weston 30
Deerfield 57, Williams Bay 22
Durand 57, Colfax 46
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Independence 32
Elk Mound 54, Mondovi 29
Fall Creek 41, Regis 33
Fall River 50, Princeton/Green Lake 27
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 54, Gibraltar 31
Germantown 66, Wauwatosa West 58
Green Bay Southwest 52, Pulaski 32
Hartford Union 88, Nicolet 61
Homestead 60, West Bend East 24
Hortonville 62, Kaukauna 51
Janesville Craig 67, Badger 41
Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37, Menomonee Falls 26
Kewaskum 61, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 45
Kickapoo 80, Seneca 23
Kiel 53, Valders 49
Kimberly 67, Oshkosh North 31
La Crosse Central 45, Tomah 29
La Crosse Logan 50, Onalaska 39
Ladysmith 49, Northwestern 46
Ladysmith 58, Spooner 14
Lake Holcombe 72, Winter 44
Lancaster 71, River Valley 11
Lincoln 39, Whitehall 29
Lincoln 52, Alma 39
Luther 57, La Crescent, Minn. 48
Madison Abundant Life 31, University Lake/Trinity 28
Madison La Follette 70, Beloit Memorial 26
Madison Memorial 62, Middleton 50
Manawa 71, Tigerton 14
Manitowoc Lincoln 54, Green Bay Preble 40
Manitowoc Lutheran 45, Howards Grove 41
Marshfield 65, D.C. Everest 48
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Whitehall 42
Menomonie 74, Eau Claire North 45
Milwaukee Academy of Science 66, Morgan Park, Ill. 59
Milwaukee DSHA 53, Wauwatosa East 40
Milwaukee King 61, Young Coggs Prep 58
Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Cudahy 33
Milwaukee Madison 24, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 5
Milwaukee Madison 53, Milwaukee Golda Meir 46
Mosinee 66, Tomahawk 19
Muskego 51, Waukesha South 46
Neillsville 49, Loyal 13
New Auburn 52, Winter 28
New Berlin West 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 53
New Holstein 75, Roncalli 31
New Richmond 55, River Falls 40
Niagara 48, Norway, Mich. 18
Northwestern 54, Hayward 46
Northwestern 61, Ellsworth 51
Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48
Northwood 33, Clear Lake 26
Oak Creek 50, Kenosha Bradford 44
Oconomowoc 63, Mukwonago 47
Oconto 49, Algoma 43
Onalaska 48, Holmen 38
Oostburg 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Osseo-Fairchild 59, McDonell Central 50
Owen-Withee 32, Granton 16
Ozaukee 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 44
Ozaukee 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 54
Pardeeville 40, Markesan 22
Peshtigo 61, Sturgeon Bay 35
Pewaukee 65, West Allis Central 29
Pius XI Catholic 68, Greendale 27
Prairie du Chien 61, Dodgeville 30
Racine Horlick 51, Kenosha Tremper 40
Racine Lutheran 76, Shoreland Lutheran 33
Randolph 69, Rio 28
Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 27
River Ridge 32, Shullsburg 28
Riverdale 38, Iowa-Grant 24
Sevastopol 56, Southern Door 32
Siren 60, Luck 15
Somerset 64, Ellsworth 56
South Shore 62, Mercer 26
St. Mary Catholic 79, Random Lake 49
Stanley-Boyd 51, Bloomer 41
Sun Prairie 64, Madison La Follette 49
Sun Prairie 78, Madison East 32
Verona Area 60, Janesville Craig 52
Wausau West 77, Wausau East 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 77, Ithaca 46
Webster 62, Frederic 50
West De Pere 66, Kewaunee 53
Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 19
Whitefish Bay 38, West Bend West 30
Whitewater 51, Turner 28
Whitewater 58, East Troy 47
Wisconsin Dells 49, Wautoma 35
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Iola-Scandinavia 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..