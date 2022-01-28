The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 59, Bonduel 57
Appleton North 81, Appleton West 42
Arrowhead 57, Waukesha West 50
Ashwaubenon 62, Bay Port 60
Auburndale 64, Pittsville 39
Bangor 86, Brookwood 51
Berlin 59, Winneconne 56
Cashton 55, Necedah 36
Catholic Memorial 69, Waukesha North 58
Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 29
DeForest 68, Monroe 66
Edgar 64, Athens 60, OT
Edgewood 43, Sauk Prairie 28
Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 51
Franklin 66, Racine Park 51
Hamilton 81, Brookfield East 61
Hudson 75, Eau Claire Memorial 64
Kaukauna 76, Hortonville 67
Kimberly 80, Oshkosh North 73
La Crosse Central 67, Tomah 55
Lake Holcombe 74, Winter 67
Laona-Wabeno 70, Florence 59
Lena 47, Suring 34
Little Chute 70, Oconto Falls 50
Luxemburg-Casco 48, Clintonville 41
Marathon 75, Colby 48
Medford Area 91, Antigo 41
Menasha 75, New London 46
Menomonee Falls 83, Brookfield Central 70
Milton 73, DeForest 56
Milwaukee Lutheran 73, Cudahy 66
Monroe 78, Baraboo 36
Mosinee 97, Tomahawk 30
Mount Horeb 53, Portage 46
Mukwonago 59, Oconomowoc 56
Neenah 73, Oshkosh West 42
New Auburn 70, Winter 37
Northland Pines 70, Rhinelander 50
Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Preble 52
Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Bradford 50
Pius XI Catholic 81, Greendale 57
Plymouth 82, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 72
Prescott 77, Mondovi 49
Racine Horlick 76, Kenosha Tremper 65
Royall 54, New Lisbon 39
Seneca 59, Kickapoo 19
Shoreland Lutheran 49, Racine Lutheran 48
Somerset 61, Amery 48
South Milwaukee 71, Brown Deer 63
Stevens Point 79, Merrill 39
Waterford 49, Union Grove 44
Waupun 78, Ripon 68
Wausau West 65, Wausau East 61
Wauwatosa East 72, Marquette University 58
Wauzeka-Steuben 86, Ithaca 55
Webster 62, Frederic 50
Westosha Central 83, Elkhorn Area 51
Whitnall 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Laconia 65
Wisconsin Lutheran 72, New Berlin West 63
Wrightstown 53, Marinette 38
___
