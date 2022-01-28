The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 42, Wautoma 36

Albany 70, Pecatonica 37

Almond-Bancroft 38, Rosholt 22

Argyle 51, Barneveld 44

Argyle 53, Shullsburg 46

Barron 56, St. Croix Falls 55

Bay Port 38, Ashwaubenon 33

Beaver Dam 52, Fort Atkinson 32

Black Hawk 48, Monticello 28

Brillion 47, Sheboygan Falls 35

Brookfield Academy 57, Living Word Lutheran 29

Brookfield Central 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 29

Cambridge 50, Marshall 43

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha North 28

Chilton 71, Sturgeon Bay 43

Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Augusta 21

Cornell 44, New Auburn 41

De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 24

De Soto 48, Weston 30

Deerfield 57, Williams Bay 22

Durand 57, Colfax 46

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Independence 32

Elk Mound 54, Mondovi 29

Fall Creek 41, Regis 33

Germantown 66, Wauwatosa West 58

Green Bay Southwest 52, Pulaski 32

Hartford Union 88, Nicolet 61

Homestead 60, West Bend East 24

Hortonville 62, Kaukauna 51

Janesville Craig 67, Badger 41

Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37, Menomonee Falls 26

Kickapoo 80, Seneca 23

La Crosse Central 45, Tomah 29

La Crosse Logan 50, Onalaska 39

Ladysmith 49, Northwestern 46

Ladysmith 58, Spooner 14

Lake Holcombe 72, Winter 44

Lancaster 71, River Valley 11

Lincoln 39, Whitehall 29

Madison Abundant Life 31, University Lake/Trinity 28

Madison Memorial 62, Middleton 50

Manawa 71, Tigerton 14

Manitowoc Lincoln 54, Green Bay Preble 40

Marshfield 65, D.C. Everest 48

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Whitehall 42

Menomonie 74, Eau Claire North 45

Milwaukee Academy of Science 66, Morgan Park, Ill. 59

Milwaukee DSHA 53, Wauwatosa East 40

Milwaukee King 61, Young Coggs Prep 58

Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Cudahy 33

Milwaukee Madison 24, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 5

Muskego 51, Waukesha South 46

Neillsville 49, Loyal 13

New Auburn 52, Winter 28

New Berlin West 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 53

New Holstein 75, Roncalli 31

New Richmond 55, River Falls 40

Niagara 48, Norway, Mich. 18

Northwestern 61, Ellsworth 51

Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48

Northwood 33, Clear Lake 26

Oak Creek 50, Kenosha Bradford 44

Oconomowoc 63, Mukwonago 47

Oconto 49, Algoma 43

Onalaska 48, Holmen 38

Owen-Withee 32, Granton 16

Ozaukee 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 44

Ozaukee 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 54

Pardeeville 40, Markesan 22

Peshtigo 61, Sturgeon Bay 35

Pewaukee 65, West Allis Central 29

Pius XI Catholic 68, Greendale 27

Prairie du Chien 61, Dodgeville 30

Racine Lutheran 76, Shoreland Lutheran 33

Randolph 69, Rio 28

Riverdale 38, Iowa-Grant 24

Sevastopol 56, Southern Door 32

Siren 60, Luck 15

Somerset 64, Ellsworth 56

South Shore 62, Mercer 26

St. Mary Catholic 79, Random Lake 49

Stanley-Boyd 51, Bloomer 41

Sun Prairie 64, Madison La Follette 49

Sun Prairie 78, Madison East 32

Verona Area 60, Janesville Craig 52

Wauzeka-Steuben 77, Ithaca 46

Webster 62, Frederic 50

West De Pere 34, Kewaunee 25

Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 19

Whitefish Bay 38, West Bend West 30

Whitewater 51, Turner 28

Whitewater 58, East Troy 47

Wisconsin Dells 49, Wautoma 35

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Iola-Scandinavia 33

