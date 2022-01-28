The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton North 81, Appleton West 42

Ashwaubenon 62, Bay Port 60

Cashton 55, Necedah 36

Catholic Memorial 69, Waukesha North 58

Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 29

DeForest 68, Monroe 66

Edgar 64, Athens 60, OT

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 51

Kaukauna 76, Hortonville 67

Lake Holcombe 74, Winter 67

Laona-Wabeno 70, Florence 59

Lena 47, Suring 34

Little Chute 70, Oconto Falls 50

Luxemburg-Casco 48, Clintonville 41

Medford Area 91, Antigo 41

Mosinee 97, Tomahawk 30

Mount Horeb 53, Portage 46

New Auburn 70, Winter 37

Northland Pines 70, Rhinelander 50

Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Preble 52

Pius XI Catholic 81, Greendale 57

Plymouth 82, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 72

Prescott 77, Mondovi 49

Racine Horlick 76, Kenosha Tremper 65

Seneca 59, Kickapoo 19

Shoreland Lutheran 49, Racine Lutheran 48

Somerset 61, Amery 48

Stevens Point 79, Merrill 39

Waterford 49, Union Grove 44

Wausau West 65, Wausau East 61

Wauzeka-Steuben 86, Ithaca 55

Westosha Central 83, Elkhorn Area 51

Whitnall 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 40

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Laconia 65

