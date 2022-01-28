The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 81, Appleton West 42
Ashwaubenon 62, Bay Port 60
Cashton 55, Necedah 36
Catholic Memorial 69, Waukesha North 58
Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 29
DeForest 68, Monroe 66
Edgar 64, Athens 60, OT
Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 51
Kaukauna 76, Hortonville 67
Lake Holcombe 74, Winter 67
Laona-Wabeno 70, Florence 59
Lena 47, Suring 34
Little Chute 70, Oconto Falls 50
Luxemburg-Casco 48, Clintonville 41
Medford Area 91, Antigo 41
Mosinee 97, Tomahawk 30
Mount Horeb 53, Portage 46
New Auburn 70, Winter 37
Northland Pines 70, Rhinelander 50
Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Preble 52
Pius XI Catholic 81, Greendale 57
Plymouth 82, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 72
Prescott 77, Mondovi 49
Racine Horlick 76, Kenosha Tremper 65
Seneca 59, Kickapoo 19
Shoreland Lutheran 49, Racine Lutheran 48
Somerset 61, Amery 48
Stevens Point 79, Merrill 39
Waterford 49, Union Grove 44
Wausau West 65, Wausau East 61
Wauzeka-Steuben 86, Ithaca 55
Westosha Central 83, Elkhorn Area 51
Whitnall 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Laconia 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
