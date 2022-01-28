The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 38, Rosholt 22
Argyle 51, Barneveld 44
Argyle 53, Shullsburg 46
Barron 56, St. Croix Falls 55
Beaver Dam 52, Fort Atkinson 32
Brookfield Academy 57, Living Word Lutheran 29
Brookfield Central 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 29
Chilton 71, Sturgeon Bay 43
Cornell 44, New Auburn 41
Janesville Craig 67, Badger 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37, Menomonee Falls 26
Ladysmith 49, Northwestern 46
Ladysmith 58, Spooner 14
Lincoln 39, Whitehall 29
Madison Abundant Life 31, University Lake/Trinity 28
Manitowoc Lincoln 54, Green Bay Preble 40
Milwaukee Academy of Science 66, Morgan Park, Ill. 59
Milwaukee King 61, Young Coggs Prep 58
Milwaukee Madison 24, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 5
Muskego 51, Waukesha South 46
New Auburn 52, Winter 28
Northwestern 61, Ellsworth 51
Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48
Onalaska 48, Holmen 38
Ozaukee 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 44
Ozaukee 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 54
Peshtigo 61, Sturgeon Bay 35
Pewaukee 65, West Allis Central 29
Racine Lutheran 76, Shoreland Lutheran 33
South Shore 62, Mercer 26
Sun Prairie 64, Madison La Follette 49
Whitewater 51, Turner 28
Whitewater 58, East Troy 47
Wisconsin Dells 49, Wautoma 35
___
