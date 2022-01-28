By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has become the 17th state to call for a convention of states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution, putting supporters halfway to their goal of getting the 34 states needed to trigger a convention. Nebraska lawmakers gave the measure final approval with a 32-10 vote, just three days after Wisconsin passed a similar proposal. The measure’s sponsor, state Sen. Steve Halloran, says he pushed for it out of concern for the growing national debt under presidents from both parties. Nebraska’s call seeks to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the federal government’s power and jurisdiction, and impose term limits on Congress.

