The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair-Taylor 47, Loyal 40

Evansville 54, Edgerton 38

Milwaukee Hamilton 78, Milwaukee Riverside University 59

Milwaukee Lutheran 71, Shorewood 59

Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 79, Milwaukee Arts 77

Mineral Point 56, New Glarus 53

Racine St. Catherine’s 80, Racine Lutheran 55

Saint Francis 66, Shoreland Lutheran 52

Seneca 52, North Crawford 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..