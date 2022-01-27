The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 68, Nekoosa 47

Almond-Bancroft 59, Rosholt 42

Appleton East 83, Fond du Lac 66

Barneveld 77, Argyle 38

Bay Port 68, Sheboygan North 66

Blair-Taylor 76, Independence 61

Bloomer 33, Regis 31

Bowler 78, White Lake 47

Brillion 66, Two Rivers 24

Brookfield Academy 81, Living Word Lutheran 78

Cambria-Friesland 65, Fall River 59

Cameron 88, Luck 58

Cassville 35, Belmont 34

Chilton 64, Sheboygan South 57

Colby 85, Gilman 14

Colfax 55, Glenwood City 43

Cuba City 65, Darlington 59

Cuba City 79, Boscobel 34

Cudahy 79, Kenosha Reuther 24

Cumberland 70, Spooner 60

Darlington 66, Boscobel 44

Darlington 91, Shullsburg 38

Dodgeville 66, Prairie du Chien 61

East Troy 60, Whitewater 43

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Edgerton 58, Big Foot 52

Evansville 53, Jefferson 35

Fall Creek 62, McDonell Central 37

Highland 56, Shullsburg 34

Howards Grove 86, Oostburg 74

Hustisford 67, Valley Christian 21

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27

Kohler 83, Random Lake 50

Lourdes Academy 43, Oakfield 35

Madison Memorial 57, Janesville Parker 42

Madison West 73, Janesville Craig 71

Manawa 71, Tigerton 28

Markesan 57, Rio 47

Martin Luther 58, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55

Mauston 72, Westfield Area 54

McFarland 83, Clinton 36

Menominee Indian 67, Elcho 56

Middleton 67, Beloit Memorial 51

Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 40

Monticello 70, Black Hawk 49

Neillsville 71, Greenwood 46

Northwestern 98, Ladysmith 82

Osceola 67, Altoona 61

Owen-Withee 62, Spencer 50

Parkview 67, Madison Abundant Life 57

Platteville 62, Richland Center 61

Prescott 67, Ellsworth 54

Princeton/Green Lake 57, Pardeeville 48

Racine Horlick 53, Oak Creek 51

Randolph 77, Montello 28

Reedsville 71, Hilbert 45

River Ridge 76, Pecatonica 36

Sheboygan Area Luth. 57, Sheboygan Christian 54

Shiocton 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Solon Springs 78, Mercer 46

South Shore 78, Butternut 29

Southwestern 60, Fennimore 51

Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37

Sturgeon Bay 85, Oconto 77

Sun Prairie 63, Verona Area 60

Turner 78, Brodhead 72

University School of Milwaukee 59, Kenosha Christian Life 44

Watertown 69, Fort Atkinson 54

Watertown Luther Prep 57, Lake Mills 47

Whitehall 90, Gilmanton 59

Wisconsin Heights 78, Belleville 68

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Sparta 62

