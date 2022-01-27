The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 68, Nekoosa 47

Almond-Bancroft 59, Rosholt 42

Barneveld 77, Argyle 38

Bay Port 68, Sheboygan North 66

Blair-Taylor 76, Independence 61

Bloomer 33, Regis 31

Bowler 78, White Lake 47

Brillion 66, Two Rivers 24

Cassville 35, Belmont 34

Chilton 64, Sheboygan South 57

Colby 85, Gilman 14

Colfax 55, Glenwood City 43

Cuba City 65, Darlington 59

Cuba City 79, Boscobel 34

Cudahy 79, Kenosha Reuther 24

Cumberland 70, Spooner 60

Darlington 66, Boscobel 44

Darlington 91, Shullsburg 38

Dodgeville 66, Prairie du Chien 61

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Edgerton 58, Big Foot 52

Fall Creek 62, McDonell Central 37

Highland 56, Shullsburg 34

Howards Grove 86, Oostburg 74

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27

Kohler 83, Random Lake 50

Madison Memorial 57, Janesville Parker 42

Manawa 71, Tigerton 28

Markesan 57, Rio 47

Martin Luther 58, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55

Mauston 72, Westfield Area 54

McFarland 83, Clinton 36

Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 40

Neillsville 71, Greenwood 46

Owen-Withee 62, Spencer 50

Princeton/Green Lake 57, Pardeeville 48

Racine Horlick 53, Oak Creek 51

Randolph 77, Montello 28

River Ridge 76, Pecatonica 36

Solon Springs 78, Mercer 46

Southwestern 60, Fennimore 51

Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37

Sturgeon Bay 85, Oconto 77

Turner 78, Brodhead 72

University School of Milwaukee 59, Kenosha Christian Life 44

Watertown Luther Prep 57, Lake Mills 47

Whitehall 90, Gilmanton 59

Wisconsin Heights 77, Belleville 68

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Sparta 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..