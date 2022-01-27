The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bay Port 68, Sheboygan North 66
Bowler 78, White Lake 47
Brillion 66, Two Rivers 24
Chilton 64, Sheboygan South 57
Colby 85, Gilman 14
Cuba City 65, Darlington 59
Cudahy 79, Kenosha Reuther 24
Darlington 66, Boscobel 44
Darlington 91, Shullsburg 38
Martin Luther 58, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55
Racine Horlick 53, Oak Creek 51
Solon Springs 78, Mercer 46
University School of Milwaukee 59, Kenosha Christian Life 44
Whitehall 90, Gilmanton 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..