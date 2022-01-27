The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 76, Spooner 23
Augusta 62, Owen-Withee 38
Cameron 67, Luck 37
Cudahy 59, Kenosha Reuther 24
Dodgeland 81, Oakfield 53
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Stevens Point 50
Fennimore 49, Lancaster 45
Flambeau 50, Clayton 31
Gresham Community 61, Wausaukee 36
Hurley 65, Washburn 26
Lake Mills 58, Waterloo 29
Laona-Wabeno 46, Florence 38
Martin Luther 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54
Mineral Point 59, Darlington 40
New Berlin West 58, Greendale 33
Oak Creek 55, Kenosha Tremper 25
Palmyra-Eagle 68, Cambria-Friesland 66
Shorewood 52, Waukesha North 41
South Shore 73, Solon Springs 72
Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 46
Wauwatosa West 81, Messmer 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..