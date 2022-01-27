MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Marine and losing candidate for U.S. Senate is running for governor in Wisconsin, setting up what is expected to be a costly and contentious Republican primary. Kevin Nicholson is an outspoken backer of former President Donald Trump. He announced his candidacy Thursday. Nicholson is running as an anti-establishment outsider, setting up a contrast with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch who has been racking up donations and endorsements for months She raised $3.3 million in four months and this week was endorsed by the state’s largest business group. An expensive and bruising Republican primary in the battleground state would be good news for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

