MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman has been convicted in a fatal shooting in a downtown Madison parking ramp in 2018. A Dane County jury late Wednesday found Kenyairra Gadson guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 21-year-old Steven Villegas. Jurors rejected Gadson’s notion that she was acting in self-defense when she shot Villegas during a confrontation between two groups of people. The jury deliberated for nearly 19 hours over two days before reaching a verdict. Supporters of Gadson and Villegas sat on opposite sides of the courtroom and had strong reactions when the verdict was read which caused the judge to clear the courtroom.

