MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is set to hear arguments on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest. Rittenhouse shot the men during a protest in Kenosha in August 2020, killing two of them. A jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges, including homicide. Rittenhouse has filed a motion asking prosecutors to return the rifle and other property investigators seized from him. A spokesman said Rittenhouse wants to destroy all of it so nothing can be used as a political symbol. Judge Bruce Schroeder is scheduled to hear arguments on the motion during a hearing Friday morning in Kenosha County circuit court.

