By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (23-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Bucks are 19-16 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.2.

The Knicks are 14-20 in conference play. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 12 the Bucks won 112-97 led by 24 points from Khris Middleton, while Quentin Grimes scored 27 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.1% and averaging 28.6 points for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 99.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Lindell Wigginton: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (knee), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

