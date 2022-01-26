MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative group has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take over a legal challenge to absentee ballot boxes in Wisconsin and immediately lift a lower court’s ruling that kept current law in place. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty made the filings Wednesday with the conservative-controlled court. They come after a Waukesha County judge on Jan. 13 ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot. On Monday, the state appeals court sided with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other voter rights groups and put the ruling on hold.

