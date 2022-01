The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair-Taylor 47, Loyal 40

Evansville 54, Edgerton 38

Milwaukee Lutheran 71, Shorewood 59

Mineral Point 56, New Glarus 53

Racine St. Catherine’s 80, Racine Lutheran 55

Saint Francis 66, Shoreland Lutheran 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..