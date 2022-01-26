The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60

Ashwaubenon 75, Notre Dame 65

Barron 57, Amery 50

Belleville 88, Poynette 45

Boyceville 86, Lake Holcombe 62

Brillion 66, Two Rivers 24

Brookfield East 68, Germantown 63

Brookwood 48, Wonewoc-Center 40

Bruce 70, Birchwood 31

Burlington 56, Badger 34

Campbellsport 79, Lomira 66

Cashton 62, Royall 54

Cedarburg 68, West Bend West 54

Chequamegon 76, Rib Lake 64

Clear Lake 86, Frederic 41

Clinton 63, Argyle 59

Clintonville 52, Fox Valley Lutheran 41

Coleman 72, Niagara 36

D.C. Everest 105, Wausau West 98

De Pere 81, Pulaski 48

Deerfield 59, Wisconsin Heights 53

Faith Christian 54, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 9

Freedom 65, Waupaca 45

Goodman 69, Tomahawk 58

Grantsburg 66, Northwood 58

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 81, Sturgeon Bay 77

Green Bay Southwest 51, Green Bay Preble 41

Greenfield 63, Brown Deer 48

Highland 62, Potosi 51

Homestead 96, Nicolet 80

Hope 63, Heritage Christian 55

Howards Grove 87, Kohler 48

Hurley 77, Butternut 33

Janesville Craig 54, Beloit Memorial 52

Kaukauna 87, Fond du Lac 79

Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Tremper 46

Kettle Moraine 53, Arrowhead 44

Kiel 71, Sheboygan Falls 44

Kimberly 58, Oshkosh West 55

La Crosse Central 47, Aquinas 39

La Crosse Logan 56, Sparta 54

Lake Country Lutheran 72, Watertown Luther Prep 40

Lake Mills 45, St. John’s NW Military Academy 37

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Marshall 54

Laona-Wabeno 58, Elcho 55

Little Chute 58, Denmark 55

Luxemburg-Casco 60, Marinette 41

Marathon 68, Edgar 40

Marshfield 78, Merrill 47

Mauston 65, Tomah 61

Medford Area 72, New Richmond 63

Menasha 59, West De Pere 58

Menomonee Falls 77, Hamilton 62

Middleton 70, Stoughton 60

Mukwonago 72, Muskego 68

New Auburn 64, Winter 35

New Berlin West 72, Greendale 60

Newman Catholic 86, Assumption 62

Northland Pines 67, Wausau East 59

Oregon 83, Dodgeville 66

Ozaukee 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 59

Peshtigo 75, Sevastopol 33

Pewaukee 91, Cudahy 23

Pittsville 76, Bowler 40

Prairie du Chien 58, Barneveld 51

Prentice 75, Tomahawk 55

Racine Case 82, Racine Park 66

Random Lake 55, Mishicot 43

Rice Lake 80, Spooner 43

River Ridge 60, Potosi 51

River Valley 69, Reedsburg Area 47

Roncalli 82, New Holstein 44

Scales Mound, Ill. 57, Benton 32

Seymour 40, Green Bay East 38

Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Reedsville 56

Sheboygan Christian 77, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

South Shore 66, Mellen 62

Southern Door 71, Oconto 52

St. Mary Catholic 82, Cedar Grove-Belgium 72

St. Marys Springs 59, Laconia 48

Stevens Point 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39

Stockbridge 63, Tri-County 18

Stratford 63, Assumption 37

Superior 83, Hibbing, Minn. 55

Suring 47, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32

The Prairie School 81, Catholic Central 48

Three Lakes 75, Gresham Community 58

Tomah 52, Aquinas 49

Tomahawk 64, White Lake 22

Turtle Lake 63, Luck 44

Waterford 80, Delavan-Darien 69

Waukesha South 71, Catholic Memorial 59

Wauwatosa West 59, Wauwatosa East 51

West Allis Central 85, Pius XI Catholic 67

West Bend East 52, Slinger 42

Westosha Central 79, Wilmot Union 42

Whitefish Bay 55, Hartford Union 53

Williams Bay 59, Horicon 48

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 66, Omro 48

Wisconsin Dells 71, Baraboo 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 86, New Berlin Eisenhower 49

Wrightstown 69, Oconto Falls 51

Xavier 58, New London 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..