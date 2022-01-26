The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60
Ashwaubenon 75, Notre Dame 65
Barron 57, Amery 50
Belleville 88, Poynette 45
Boyceville 86, Lake Holcombe 62
Brillion 66, Two Rivers 24
Brookfield East 68, Germantown 63
Brookwood 48, Wonewoc-Center 40
Bruce 70, Birchwood 31
Burlington 56, Badger 34
Campbellsport 79, Lomira 66
Cashton 62, Royall 54
Cedarburg 68, West Bend West 54
Chequamegon 76, Rib Lake 64
Clear Lake 86, Frederic 41
Clinton 63, Argyle 59
Clintonville 52, Fox Valley Lutheran 41
Coleman 72, Niagara 36
D.C. Everest 105, Wausau West 98
De Pere 81, Pulaski 48
Deerfield 59, Wisconsin Heights 53
Faith Christian 54, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 9
Freedom 65, Waupaca 45
Goodman 69, Tomahawk 58
Grantsburg 66, Northwood 58
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 81, Sturgeon Bay 77
Green Bay Southwest 51, Green Bay Preble 41
Greenfield 63, Brown Deer 48
Highland 62, Potosi 51
Homestead 96, Nicolet 80
Hope 63, Heritage Christian 55
Howards Grove 87, Kohler 48
Hurley 77, Butternut 33
Janesville Craig 54, Beloit Memorial 52
Kaukauna 87, Fond du Lac 79
Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Tremper 46
Kettle Moraine 53, Arrowhead 44
Kiel 71, Sheboygan Falls 44
Kimberly 58, Oshkosh West 55
La Crosse Central 47, Aquinas 39
La Crosse Logan 56, Sparta 54
Lake Country Lutheran 72, Watertown Luther Prep 40
Lake Mills 45, St. John’s NW Military Academy 37
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Marshall 54
Laona-Wabeno 58, Elcho 55
Little Chute 58, Denmark 55
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Marinette 41
Marathon 68, Edgar 40
Marshfield 78, Merrill 47
Mauston 65, Tomah 61
Medford Area 72, New Richmond 63
Menasha 59, West De Pere 58
Menomonee Falls 77, Hamilton 62
Middleton 70, Stoughton 60
Mukwonago 72, Muskego 68
New Auburn 64, Winter 35
New Berlin West 72, Greendale 60
Newman Catholic 86, Assumption 62
Northland Pines 67, Wausau East 59
Oregon 83, Dodgeville 66
Ozaukee 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 59
Peshtigo 75, Sevastopol 33
Pewaukee 91, Cudahy 23
Pittsville 76, Bowler 40
Prairie du Chien 58, Barneveld 51
Prentice 75, Tomahawk 55
Racine Case 82, Racine Park 66
Random Lake 55, Mishicot 43
Rice Lake 80, Spooner 43
River Ridge 60, Potosi 51
River Valley 69, Reedsburg Area 47
Roncalli 82, New Holstein 44
Scales Mound, Ill. 57, Benton 32
Seymour 40, Green Bay East 38
Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Reedsville 56
Sheboygan Christian 77, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
South Shore 66, Mellen 62
Southern Door 71, Oconto 52
St. Mary Catholic 82, Cedar Grove-Belgium 72
St. Marys Springs 59, Laconia 48
Stevens Point 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39
Stockbridge 63, Tri-County 18
Stratford 63, Assumption 37
Superior 83, Hibbing, Minn. 55
Suring 47, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32
The Prairie School 81, Catholic Central 48
Three Lakes 75, Gresham Community 58
Tomah 52, Aquinas 49
Tomahawk 64, White Lake 22
Turtle Lake 63, Luck 44
Waterford 80, Delavan-Darien 69
Waukesha South 71, Catholic Memorial 59
Wauwatosa West 59, Wauwatosa East 51
West Allis Central 85, Pius XI Catholic 67
West Bend East 52, Slinger 42
Westosha Central 79, Wilmot Union 42
Whitefish Bay 55, Hartford Union 53
Williams Bay 59, Horicon 48
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 66, Omro 48
Wisconsin Dells 71, Baraboo 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 86, New Berlin Eisenhower 49
Wrightstown 69, Oconto Falls 51
Xavier 58, New London 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..