MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a registration violation shot and wounded a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy while running away from the traffic stop. Sheriff Earnell Lucas says the deputy was shot in both arms and his torso early Wednesday, but the wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. Lucas says the deputy had responded as backup after another deputy made the stop. The sheriff says the driver and a passenger ran away, but the driver was soon arrested. Authorities searched Wednesday for the shooter. The sheriff says investigators were working to determine whether a person found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the neighborhood and another person arrested in the area were connected to the shooting.

