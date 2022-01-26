MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded after a traffic stop by a suspect later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation showed a man law enforcement officers encountered during a search for a passenger who fled from the traffic stop was the person suspected of shooting the deputy about 3 a.m. Wednesday. They said it appears the man shot himself as officers closed in. Sheriff Earnell Lucas says the deputy who was shot multiple times is expected to recover. He is a 26-year-old deputy with 18 months on the force.

