By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

The on-again, off-again ban on toxic, high-end waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is off when it comes to the Winter Olympics. The testing device isn’t ready. Without a tester, cross country skiing officials aren’t able to make sure everyone is playing fairly. Biathlon doesn’t have a test either, so they require teams to sign a form saying they won’t use it and face a fine if they’re caught. Two biathlon federations have been sanctioned so far.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.