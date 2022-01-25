MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Senate is poised to send to Gov. Tony Evers. The Democratic Evers will almost certainly veto the measure, which the GOP-controlled Assembly passed on a party line vote in September. The measure up for Senate approval Tuesday has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature. Republicans don’t have the votes to override the expected Evers veto.

