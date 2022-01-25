MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Senate sent to Gov. Tony Evers. The Democratic Evers will almost certainly veto the measure. The Senate passed it Tuesday 20-13, with all Democrats and Republican Sen. Howard Marklein against. The Assembly passed it on a party line vote in September. Republicans don’t have the votes to override the expected Evers veto. Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

