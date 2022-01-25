By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has approved a pair of bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters and defacing government property. The first proposal would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. The Senate and Assembly passed the measure Tuesday and sent it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly also approved a bill that would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.